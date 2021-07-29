Aug 31 the deadline for Coronavirus vaccination

Shujaat Hamza

ISLAMABAD: The federal government on Thursday set August 31 as deadline for anti-COVID vaccination, following which only vaccinated staff and people would be allowed to enter both public, private sector offices, businesses and high risk sectors.

“This is being done for you. This is not a punishment but acknowledgement to make you realize that you play an important role for this society and economy. And we, on priority basis want that your health is not compromised so that your livelihood continues and economy also continues.,”

Minister for Planning Development and Special Initiatives Asad Umar said while addressing a press conference here. The federal minister was flanked by Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Health Dr Faisal Sultan.

Asad Umar, who is also Chairman of the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), said that NCOC had already a made decision earlier that unvaccinated people would barred from traveling in domestic flights from August 1st likewise teachers and staff would also not be allowed to enter educational institutions unvaccinated from this date.

He said that we cannot take risk of children, adding that around 80 per cent of teachers have already been vaccinated. The minister said ban would be extended from August 31st on other sectors and places where risk of coronavirus spread is high due to excessive assembling of people, including transport sector, markets and public-dealing offices.

“These are all facilities were people visit in bulk and have to get in touch with people there and are exposed to the virus,” he said. The minister said the drivers, who provide pick and drop facility to schoolchildren would be required to vaccinate themselves while those travelling on public transport should also follow the deadline.

The students with age of over 18 years would also have to vaccinate themselves to attend educational institutions while employees of private and public sector entities could not enter their office unvaccinated after August 31.

In addition, people in high-risk areas including hotels, restaurants, marriage halls would also have to get vaccinated in addition to those of law enforcement agencies, banks, NADRA, markets, shopping malls and chain stores.