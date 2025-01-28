Attock launches revolutionary IT education program

Qazi Shoaib Khan

ATTOCK, JAN 28 /DNA/ – Additional Deputy Commissioner (Finance & Planning) Attock, Nosheen Israr, has stated that the youth are the bright future of our country, and they can elevate Pakistan’s name globally by excelling in IT. She expressed these views while addressing a seminar for youth as the chief guest at the District Council Hall, Attock. She was accompanied by DEO Secondary Muhammad Altaf, Principal Higher Secondary School Syed Kazim Shah, President of Passionate Naaleen Abbas, Principal of Fauji Foundation School and College Attock Colonel (R) Muhammad Arif, CEO of Riphah International College Ammar Hassan Qureshi, Principal of Riphah College Professor Sharif Zahid, Director HR of Riphah College Waqar Ahmed, along with heads of various public and private institutions and a large number of students. The ADC (Finance) highlighted that more than 250 IT labs in government schools of District Attock have been upgraded at a cost of over 25 million PKR through self-help initiatives, marking a unique achievement in the district’s history. She further stated that under the *Learn and Earn* program, 300 IT teachers across the district have undergone five-day training sessions in three separate groups. These trained teachers are now professionally educating over 700 students in 32 government schools in freelancing, graphic designing, and other related courses. Nosheen Israr emphasized that the *Learn and Earn IT Program* is a revolutionary step in Attock’s history, paving the way for students to achieve economic self-reliance. She further added that IT labs across the district are being upgraded, which will significantly enhance IT education in the region. Renowned institutions like the Pakistan Information Technology Board (PITB), Lahore University of Management Sciences (LUMS), and others have been engaged to provide training for the *Learn and Earn* program. The ADC also stressed the importance of skill-based education for women, who constitute 50% of the population, to ensure their economic empowerment. The establishment of the District Public School of Information Technology will greatly contribute to the promotion of skill-based education. Moreover, programs are being designed to enable the youth to actively contribute to the country’s development. Women, in particular, can achieve self-reliance through skill-based education, reducing their dependence on others. In conclusion, certificates were distributed among individuals who successfully completed various professional courses.