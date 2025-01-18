Atta Tarar asks PTI to reveal Imran Khan’s sources of income

ISLAMABAD, JAN 18: Federal Information Minister Atta Tarar asked on Saturday the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) to reveal Imran Khan’s sources of income.

Addressing a press conference, Tarar said, “The £190m case is an open-and-shut case. The court’s verdict is the most important in the history of the country, as it is one of the biggest scams.”

“This amount was meant for the betterment of the masses’ welfare. This amount was used to make a house worth Rs250million,” he said.

Tarar maintained, “How and from Farah Gogi had they purchased the land? It is a fraud of up to Rs90billion.”

“Shehbaz Sharif has cleared himself in the probe by the NCA,” he said.

“The PTI founder is having no legal argument or explanation,” Tarar said.

He urged the opponents to keep the politics away from the religion.

“The foreign media made a highlight of the conviction of the former prime minister in the corruption cases,” Tarar added.

Speaking about Al-Qadir University, Tarar said, “There has to be some work done at Al-Qadir University.”

“There should be strong defense in the appeal,” he added.