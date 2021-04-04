ATC judge killed along with wife, children in Swabi attack
SWABI, Apr 04 (DNA): An anti-terrorism court (ATC) judge was on Sunday
killed along with his wife and children after unidentified men opened
fire on his vehicle in Swabi district of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP)
province.
According to police, the vehicle of the ATC judge was targeted by
unidentified men near Ambar interchange in Swabi, which led to the death
of the judge, his wife, and two children.
“Two security guards in the judge’s convoy also sustained wounds in the
attack,” they said adding that the judge was travelling from Swat to
Islamabad when his vehicle got under attack.
The bodies and the injured were shifted to a nearby hospital for
medico-legal formalities and treatment respectively. The security forces
and police cordoned off the area and started collecting evidence from
the scene for forensic analysis.
Aftab Khan Afridi was an ATC judge in Swat and was posted two months
back. The Swat Bar Association has announced to protest against the
attack on Monday (tomorrow). “No one will appear before the courts
tomorrow,” said the president of the Swat Bar Association.
Chief Minister KP Mahmood Khan condemned the attack on the ATC judge and
expressed his grief over the loss of human lives in the incident.
“Targeting women and children is a coward attempt,” he said adding that
those behind the attack would not be spared.
The chief minister directed the police to immediately arrest the
culprits behind the attack.
