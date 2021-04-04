ATC judge killed along with wife, children in Swabi attack

SWABI, Apr 04 (DNA): An anti-terrorism court (ATC) judge was on Sunday

killed along with his wife and children after unidentified men opened

fire on his vehicle in Swabi district of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP)

province.

According to police, the vehicle of the ATC judge was targeted by

unidentified men near Ambar interchange in Swabi, which led to the death

of the judge, his wife, and two children.

“Two security guards in the judge’s convoy also sustained wounds in the

attack,” they said adding that the judge was travelling from Swat to

Islamabad when his vehicle got under attack.

The bodies and the injured were shifted to a nearby hospital for

medico-legal formalities and treatment respectively. The security forces

and police cordoned off the area and started collecting evidence from

the scene for forensic analysis.

Aftab Khan Afridi was an ATC judge in Swat and was posted two months

back. The Swat Bar Association has announced to protest against the

attack on Monday (tomorrow). “No one will appear before the courts

tomorrow,” said the president of the Swat Bar Association.

Chief Minister KP Mahmood Khan condemned the attack on the ATC judge and

expressed his grief over the loss of human lives in the incident.

“Targeting women and children is a coward attempt,” he said adding that

those behind the attack would not be spared.

The chief minister directed the police to immediately arrest the

culprits behind the attack.