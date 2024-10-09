At least three killed several injured in police firing against PTM activists

Shamim Shahid

PESHAWAR — Situation turned violent ad worst when police personnel Wednesday reportedly resorted to opening of fire against activists of banned Pushtoon Tahafuz Movement (PTM) assembled in connection with three days grand Pashtun Jirga at Ghundai-Reggi near Peshawar.

Though neither police nor any other from civil administration said nothing about firing incident but banned PTM activists alleges that three persons were killed and 15 other injured. Killed PTM activists belong to Quetta, Bajaur and North Waziristan. Doctors in Peshawar Hayatabad Medical Complex while confirming death of three said, conditions of several amongst eight injured still critical. Rescue 1122 also confirmed killing of three as a result of police firing.

Awami National Party MPA from Bajaur along with District Mardan Mayor Himayat Ullah Mayar also rushed to Hayatabad Medical Complex whereas he denounced killing of three youngsters who were begging nothing else but peace for Pushtoons.

On the other hand, amidst frequent government acts and actions, banned Pushtoon Tahafuz Movement (PTM) continue its efforts in connection with grand three days Pakhtoon Jirga scheduled to be commenced from Friday. Early on Wednesday, police squads from both Peshawar and Khyber initiated action against venue of the Jirga, at Ghundai-Reggi connecting Jamrud Tehsil of Khyber with Peshawar and ejected the tents and other materials.

The venue was bulldozed by law enforcing agencies after getting its occupation. However, later hundreds of banned PTM activists assembled on the site and they got back occupation of the site after resistance. But in the meantime, police personnel again resorted to firing against them, which caused injuries to several. The inured rushed to Jamrud Tehsil hospital and Hayatabad Medical Complex where later three succumbed to injuries. So far no any official confirmed killing or injuring of any PTM activist.

Besides deployment of heavy contingents of police on the site where three days Grand Jirga will be commenced from Friday, the law enforcing agencies blocked entry/proceeding of PTM activists to Peshawar from Baluchistan and almost districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. Scores of PTM activists have been arrested throughout the province in last 24 hours. Barrister Saif advisor to Chief Minister has confirmed that Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has initiated steps for the implementation of Federal Government decision regarding banning of PTM by imposition of Section 144 in Khyber and netting out of its leaders and members.