At least six wildfires in Turkey still out of control

ANKARA – Turkey is battling the worst forest fires in more than a decade for the 12th consecutive day, with at least six fires still not under control on Sunday, according to official figures.

Emergency forces are mainly concentrated in the western Turkish province of Muğla, where winds hampered the firefighting efforts.

A fire in the province of Aydin, which was thought to have been under control, was reignited by the wind, as the broadcaster NTV reported.

Meanwhile, the situation in Antalya in southern Turkey has eased. According to local authorities, emergency forces have been withdrawn and sent to western Turkey for reinforcement.

Experts say that more than 100,000 hectares (1,000 square kilometres) of land have been destroyed so far.

Since the fires started last week, there has been repeated criticism regarding the government’s crisis management. The opposition accuses it of not having its own operational firefighting aircraft.

According to official figures, 16 planes and more than 50 helicopters are now fighting the fires with help from other countries. Thousands of volunteers are supporting the rescue teams.

The cause of the fires is still under investigation. Flames in Marmaris are said to have been started by children by accident. According to media reports, three people were arrested in Bodrum last Thursday on suspicion of throwing cigarette butts out of a car.

At least eight people have died in the flames in Turkey, and hundreds have been injured.