At least 5 killed in July 4th parade shooting in Illinois

Highland Park, JUL 4: /DNA/ – Five people have been killed in a shooting incident in Highland Park, Illinois, according to a news release from the city. Sixteen people have been transported to the hospital for injuries, according to the release.

The release goes on to say police are still searching for a suspect in the incident but says evidence of a firearm has been recovered from the scene.

“Highland Park Police are responding to an active shooter incident that occurred in downtown Highland Park during the 4th of July parade. This is an active incident. All individuals are advised to shelter in place. Law enforcement agencies are searching for the suspect; evidence of a firearm has been recovered. Numerous law enforcement officers are responding and have secured a perimeter around downtown Highland Park. 16 people have been transferred to the hospital; 5 individuals are confirmed deceased.

More information will be posted to cityhpil.com as it becomes available.”