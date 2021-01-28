Assets case: NAB moves LHC to take up Rana Sanaullah’s bail plea

LAHORE : The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has moved to the Lahore High Court (LHC) to take up Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) leader Rana Sanaullah’s bail petition in assets beyond income case.

In its plea to LHC, the anti-corruption watchdog stated that Rana Sanaullah is currently on interim bail in the case. The accused had been granted interim bail in March last year in the assets case.

It further stated that the hearing was not fixed due to non-availability of a bench. The bureau pleaded the LHC for early hearing of Sanaullah’s bail plea and give a verdict after hearing the arguments from both sides.

It is pertinent to mention here that NAB had launched assets beyond income and money laundering probe against Rana Sanaullah. After getting a notice from NAB, the PML-N leader got interim bail from LHC.

In December last year, the Lahore High Court (LHC) had also approved the bail petition of Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) central leader Rana Sanaullah in drugs possession case. He had been directed to submit two surety bonds worth Rs1 million each to the court.