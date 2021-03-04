Asif Zardari thanks Nawaz, Fazl for supporting Gilani in Senate polls
ISLAMABAD : Former president Asif Ali Zardari on Thursday has thanked Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz supremo Nawaz Sharif and Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-F (JUI-F) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman for supporting Yousuf Raza Gilani, the joint candidate of PDM in Senate elections.
Well-informed sources said that the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari telephoned Nawaz Sharif and Maulana Fazlur Rehman to extend his gratitude over support to Yousuf Raza Gilani in Senate polls.
Matters related to the future course of the strategy of the anti-government movement also came under discussion, while they demanded of Prime Minister Imran Khan to step down from his office after losing Islamabad’s Senate seat.
It is pertinent to mention here that the former prime minister and Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) stalwart Yousuf Raza Gilani won his senate seat from Islamabad where he was vying against Pakistan Tehreek-e Insaf’s (PTI) Hafeez Shaikh for which the polling was conducted in the National Assembly.
