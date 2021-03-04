Chief Editor: Ansar Mahmood Bhatti

Asif Zardari thanks Nawaz, Fazl for supporting Gilani in Senate polls

| March 4, 2021
asif-zardari-nawaz-sharif-fazlur-rehman

ISLAMABAD : Former president Asif Ali Zardari on Thursday has thanked Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz supremo Nawaz Sharif and Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-F (JUI-F) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman for supporting Yousuf Raza Gilani, the joint candidate of PDM in Senate elections. 

Well-informed sources said that the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari telephoned Nawaz Sharif and Maulana Fazlur Rehman to extend his gratitude over support to Yousuf Raza Gilani in Senate polls.

“Gilani was the joint candidate of the opposition parties and his success is PDM’s victory,” said Fazlur Rehman. The members from the treasury benches are in contact with the opposition parties, claimed Zardari and Nawaz Sharif, sources said.

Matters related to the future course of the strategy of the anti-government movement also came under discussion, while they demanded of Prime Minister Imran Khan to step down from his office after losing Islamabad’s Senate seat.

It is pertinent to mention here that the former prime minister and Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) stalwart Yousuf Raza Gilani won his senate seat from Islamabad where he was vying against Pakistan Tehreek-e Insaf’s (PTI) Hafeez Shaikh for which the polling was conducted in the National Assembly.

PAKISTAN No Comments »


« (Previous News)
(Next News) »



Related News

shah-mahmood-qureshi

Pakistan, Norway agree to enhance ties in diverse sectors

Islamabad : Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi has expressed satisfaction over the Norwegian investment inRead More

images

PCB to offer players and officials Covid-19 vaccine shots

  LAHORE, Mar 04 : Pakistan Cricket Board has decided to offer SARS-Coronavirus Vaccine dosesRead More

  • Ceasefire between Pakistan and India will bring peace and stability in the region:- Iftikhar Ali Malik

  • PM to address 14th ECO summit today

  • Asif Zardari thanks Nawaz, Fazl for supporting Gilani in Senate polls

  • PSL 6 has been postponed due to rising cases of COVID-19

  • Tourism could help Pakistan to overcome poverty: Huang Xihua

  • Punjab PA speaker keen to expand ties with Indonesia

  • MoU signed to pursue agri-tech initiatives

  • Qureshi briefs Norwegian FM on Afghan issue

    • Comments are Closed