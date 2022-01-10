Asad Umar advises to help check spread of current Covid19 wave
ISLAMABAD, Jan 10 (DNA): Federal Minister for Planning, Development and
Special Initiatives Asad Umar and Chairman National Command Operation
Center (NCOC) once again advised people to follow standard operating
procedures (SOPs) for saving themselves from Coronavirus (Covid-19)
which is currently spreading fast in the country.
Addressing a prize distribution ceremony to recognize the services of
all workers who actively participated in coronavirus vaccination
campaign, the federal minister said the people who were not vaccinated
so far must do it as soon as possible.
He said the persons who were fully vaccinated six months ago and have
over 30 years age, should go for booster doze.
The minister lauded the efforts of all ground workers, vaccination
teams, NCOC, health workers and federal as well as provincial agencies
for coordinated efforts that helped to make the campaign successful.
The federal minister expressed satisfaction over the successful
anti-Covid19 campaign saying that he was proud to have worked with NCOC
and other allied departments who made the campaign successful. Even
Prime Minister Imran Khan appreciates the campaign at every forum, he
added.
In addition, he said Pakistan was now being recognized in the world for
making successful efforts in campaign against Covid-19 adding that many
medical foundations and hospital wanted to give awards to NCOC for its
successful handling of the virus.
He said that NCOC was nerve center that has been achieving its
objectives through services of various agencies and appreciated hard
work workers who have been performing their duties in difficult terrains
across the country.
He said that the campaign against coronavirus would be remembered as the
whole nation made collective efforts to stop its spread. DNA
