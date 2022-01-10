Asad Umar advises to help check spread of current Covid19 wave

ISLAMABAD, Jan 10 (DNA): Federal Minister for Planning, Development and

Special Initiatives Asad Umar and Chairman National Command Operation

Center (NCOC) once again advised people to follow standard operating

procedures (SOPs) for saving themselves from Coronavirus (Covid-19)

which is currently spreading fast in the country.



Addressing a prize distribution ceremony to recognize the services of

all workers who actively participated in coronavirus vaccination

campaign, the federal minister said the people who were not vaccinated

so far must do it as soon as possible.



He said the persons who were fully vaccinated six months ago and have

over 30 years age, should go for booster doze.



The minister lauded the efforts of all ground workers, vaccination

teams, NCOC, health workers and federal as well as provincial agencies

for coordinated efforts that helped to make the campaign successful.



The federal minister expressed satisfaction over the successful

anti-Covid19 campaign saying that he was proud to have worked with NCOC

and other allied departments who made the campaign successful. Even

Prime Minister Imran Khan appreciates the campaign at every forum, he

added.



In addition, he said Pakistan was now being recognized in the world for

making successful efforts in campaign against Covid-19 adding that many

medical foundations and hospital wanted to give awards to NCOC for its

successful handling of the virus.



He said that NCOC was nerve center that has been achieving its

objectives through services of various agencies and appreciated hard

work workers who have been performing their duties in difficult terrains

across the country.



He said that the campaign against coronavirus would be remembered as the

whole nation made collective efforts to stop its spread. DNA



====

