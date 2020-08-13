Army determined to defend’ Pakistan: ISPR

Nehal Miraj

ISLAMABAD: Director General ISPR Major General Babar Iftikhar says Pak Army is fully configured, prepared and determined to defend honour and territorial integrity of motherland.

Addressing the media briefing in Islamabad on Thursday, he said we are fully aware of hegemonic and expansionist designs of enemy that is posing threat to regional peace.

Wishing the nation a very happy 73rd Independence Day, he paid tribute to the struggles of our national heroes Quaid-e-Azam and Allama Iqbal for achieving an independent state for us.

Major general Babar Iftikhar also paid tribute to the struggle of Kashmiri people who are fighting for their right to self-determination since last 73 years.

He said innocent Kashmiris are being killed on the name of fake counter terrorism.

He said Indian illegal acts in IIOJ&K are aimed at changing the demography of the occupied territory and against all international norms.

He said the local political leadership of IIOJ&K is under arrest. The DG ISPR said Pakistan has fully highlighted the severity of Kashmir issue at every forum and now it is being discussed all over the world.

He said a recent UN report has pointed out the existence of a terrorist outfit in India through which it plans its terrorist activities in neighboring countries. The Director General said resolution of Kashmir issue is the key for regional peace and even Secretary General UNGA has also stressed for it.

The DG ISPR said it is very unfortunate that violations of the Line of Control by India continue in which unarmed, innocent civilians are being targeted.

He said Pakistan is playing its conciliatory role in Afghan peace process with sincerity. Terming the peace in Afghanistan means peace in Pakistan; he said we are the largest stakeholder of peace in Afghanistan.

He expressed hope that peace will be restored in Afghanistan soon through reconciliation process. He said once the peace is restored in Afghanistan, repatriation process will start in a dignified manner.

The DG ISPR said under Border Management policy, concrete steps are being taken along Pak-Afghan and Pak-Iran borders to control the terrorism and smuggling of illegal goods.

He said fencing has been completed along 1700km Pak-Afghan border awhile remaining area will be covered in a very short time.