Army chief visits NDU

Rawalpindi, 25 Jun 2020: General Qamar Javed Bajwa, Chief of Army Staff (COAS) visited National Defence University (NDU), Islamabad today and addressed the participants of the National Security and War Course.

COAS shared his thoughts on security environment of the region and his vision of enduring peace in Pakistan. Highlighting internal and external challenges to National Security, COAS said that full spectrum of these challenges demands comprehensive national response, and strengthening of all state institutions. He said that Army will keep doing all that is required of us for provision of secure environment for sustained socio-economic progress.

COAS also reiterated that Pakistan Army is committed to defence and security of the country and shall continue to perform with national support.

Earlier on arrival, COAS was received by Lieutenant General Muhammad Saeed, President NDU