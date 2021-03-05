Army chief visits field training area in Cholistan Desert

RAWALPINDI, MAR 5 – General Qamar Javed Bajwa, Chief of Army Staff( COAS) visited field training area in Cholistan Desert today.

COAS was briefed about conduct modalities of 2 weeks long Corps level exercise Zarb e Hadeed. The exercise aimed at enhancing operational preparedness of formations by creating synergy among Infantry, Mechanized Forces, Combat Aviation, Surveillance platforms, Army Air Defence and Artillery while operating within defensive Operation cycle of a Corps.

The troops and units participating in the exercise displayed great degree of professionalism and synergy while conducting offensive and defensive maneuvers in different phases of the exercise.

Appreciating dedication and professionalism of participating troops, COAS expressed complete satisfaction over combat readiness and training standards of Bahawalpur Corps. Excellent training and commitment enhance the operational capability for effective response to all threats and challenges, COAS emphasised.

Later, COAS visited Logistic installations of Bahawalpur Corps and lauded the engineering skills and maintenance standards achieved.

Earlier, on arrival at exercise area, COAS was received by Corps Commander Lieutenant General Khalid Zia.