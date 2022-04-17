Army Chief visits CMH Lahore, inquires about well being of Major Haris

RAWALPINDI, APR 17 /DNA/ – Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa visited Lahore Garrison over the weekend. On his arrival COAS was received by Corps Commander Lieutenant General Muhammad Abdul Aziz.

COAS visited Combined Military Hospital Lahore (CMH) and inquired about the well being of Major Haris who was manhandled and injured in a road rage incident recently. COAS said that law will take its course. Perpetrators, who are under arrest, will be brought to justice. No one can be allowed to take law into their hands, COAS assured.

Later COAS interacted with garrison officers and veterans in two separate interactive sessions. COAS appreciated Lahore Corps for maintaining high standards of operational preparedness and training. He said that Misinformation and propaganda threatens state integrity requiring timely and unified response to effectively counter speculations and rumours.

Army draw its strength from people and any effort to create wedge between army and population won’t be tolerated. The hostile forces are trying this for a long time but they won’t succeed, Insha Allah, COAS concluded .