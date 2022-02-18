Army Chief calls on Belgian Defence Minister
Belgium appreciates Pakistan’s sincere efforts for peace and stability in the region
BRUSSELS: General Qamar Javed Bajwa, Chief of Army Staff (COAS), on official visit to Belgium, called on Mrs Ludivine Dedonder, Minister of Defence, Admiral Michel Hofman, Chief of Defence and Major General Pierre Gerard, Chief of Staff of the Land Component, Belgium.
During the meetings matters of mutual interest, overall regional security situation and bilateral relations were discussed. COAS expressed that Pakistan values its bilateral relations with Belgium . Both sides agreed to further optimize military-to-military ties particularly in defence production, training, Counter Terrorism and intelligence domains.
Belgian dignitaries acknowledged the professionalism of Pakistan Armed Forces. They also appreciated Pakistan’s sincere efforts for peace and stability in the region and reiterated earnest desire for enhancing bilateral cooperation in all domains.
