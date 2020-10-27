Chief Editor: Ansar Mahmood Bhatti

APNS President, Secretary Gen. express sorrow over sad demise of Haji Hasan Khan

| October 27, 2020
DNA

KARACHI, OCT 27 – “Hameed Haroon, President and Sarmad Ali, Secretary General of the All Pakistan Newspapers Society have expressed profound grief on behalf of APNS Office Bearers and members of the Executive Committee over the sad demise of Haji Muhammad Hasan Khan, elder brother of Mr. Sardar Khan Niazi, Chief Editor, Daily Pakistan, Islamabad.

 

The APNS Office Bearers have offered condolence to the bereaved family and have prayed that Almighty Allah rest the departed soul in eternal peace and give them courage and patience to bear the irreparable loss.=DNA

