Sunday, May 1, 2022
Main Menu

APNS expresses grief

| May 1, 2022
23

DNA

KAHACHI: The APNS expresses profound grief over the sad demise of Mrs Rafat Aslam mother of Mr Owais Aslam Ali chief editor of Monthly Economic Outlook and Press Foundation of Pakistan.


Mr Sarmad Ali President and Mrs Nazafreen Saigol Lakhani Secretary General All Pakistan Newspapers Society have expressed their condolences to the bereaved family and prayed that Almighty Allah may rest the departed soul in eternal peace and give patience to Mr Owais Aslam Ali and the family to bear the great loss.

PAKISTAN No Comments »


« (Previous News)
(Next News) »



Related News

23

Assam state leader pushes to replace India’s religion-based laws in further targeting of Muslims

NEW DELHI, MAY 1: India should replace marriage and inheritance laws that are based onRead More

23

Shawwal moon not sighted, Pakistan to celebrate Eidul Fitr on Tuesday

ISLAMABAD: The Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee on Sunday announced that the Shawwal moon has not beenRead More

Comments are Closed