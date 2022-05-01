APNS expresses grief

DNA

KAHACHI: The APNS expresses profound grief over the sad demise of Mrs Rafat Aslam mother of Mr Owais Aslam Ali chief editor of Monthly Economic Outlook and Press Foundation of Pakistan.



Mr Sarmad Ali President and Mrs Nazafreen Saigol Lakhani Secretary General All Pakistan Newspapers Society have expressed their condolences to the bereaved family and prayed that Almighty Allah may rest the departed soul in eternal peace and give patience to Mr Owais Aslam Ali and the family to bear the great loss.