APNS delegation calls on DG ISPR

RAWALPINDI: /DNA/ – A delegation of All Pakistan Newspapers Society called upon the Director-General ISPR Maj Gen Babar Iftikhar at Rawalpindi.

The delegation included Sarmad Ali, Naz Afreen,Mujeeb ur Rahman Shami, Kazi Asad Abid, Shahab Zuberi, Imtinan Shahid, Umar Shami, S K Niazi, Gauhar Zahid Malik, Mumtaz Tahir, Mehtab Khan, Awais Khushnood, Syed Ayaz Badshah, Haroon Shah, Waqarudeen, Waseem Ahmed, Younas Mehar, Zahida Abbasi, Ansar Mahmood Bhatti, Fauzia Shaheen, Rukhsana Saulat, Sayed Nadeem Qadri.-DNA