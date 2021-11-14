Anniversary of the Declaration of Independence of Palestine

On the fifteenth of November of each year, Palestinians celebrate the anniversary of the Declaration of Independence. The day is celebrated in all Palestinian cities, in refugee camps and in the diaspora.

On this day, Palestinians honor the souls of the martyrs who lit the path of freedom, dignity and victory. Palestinians renew their oath and covenant to travel the same path to victory.

On this day, President Yasser Arafat’s declared in Algeria, in front of the Palestinian National Council in 1988: “The National Council announces, in the name of God, and in the name of the Palestinian Arab people, the establishment of the State of Palestine over our Palestinian land, with Al-Quds Al-Sharif as its capital. This is based on the natural, historical, and legal right of the Palestinian Arab people to their homeland, Palestine, based on all the sacrifices of the successive generations in defense of their homeland’s freedom and independence, based on the decisions of the Arab summits, and the strength of international legitimacy adopted by United Nations resolutions since 1947.

The Palestinian Arab people exercise their right to self-determination, political independence, and sovereignty over their land.” A state that declares its commitment to the principles and objectives of the United Nations and the Universal Declaration of Human Rights, as well as to the principles and policy of non-discrimination. A peace-loving state committed to the principles of peaceful coexistence, working with all countries and peoples to achieve a long-lasting peace based on justice and respect for rights, in which every person can live hopeful for a more prosperous tomorrow.

A country where justice and fairness will be practiced. Palestinians believe that Palestine will be a catalyst of peaceful settlement of international and regional problems in accordance with the Charter of the United Nations and its resolutions, and rejects the threat of force, violence, or terrorism, or its use against its territorial integrity and political independence, or the territorial integrity of any other state.In this day, Palestinians call upon the United Nations, and calls upon the peoples of the world and all peace-loving countries to support efforts to end the Israeli occupation of the Palestinian territories.