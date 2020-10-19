ANF seizes drugs worth Rs1.5 billion in Peshawar

ISLAMABAD, OCT 19 (DNA) – The Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) seized a huge haul of drugs worth Rs1.5 billion from a vehicle during a raid at Kohat Road, Peshawar.

Sources said the ANF intelligence wing conducted the raid on a tip-off. During search of the vehicle, 1722 narcotics concealed in the fruit boxes was recovered. Four accused named Khayal Matt Shah, Khayal Muhammad, Attaullah and Ahsanullah were taken into custody.

The recovered drugs are said to be worth Rs1.5 billion in the international market. Earlier, on October 3, it was reported that the ANF busted a gang involved in supplying drugs to government officials and private individuals in Islamabad. ANF intelligence sources said an operation was carried out in the F-7, F-10, F-11, and G-12 neighbourhoods of the federal capital, during which seven people, a woman among them, were arrested. = DNA

