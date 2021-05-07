‘Amir, Wahab, Imad are need of the team’ Shoaib Malik

KARACHI ,MAY 07 : Experienced all-round cricketer Shoaib Malik thinks that the Pakistan team currently needs Wahab Riaz, Mohammad Amir, and Imad Wasim.

Malik said a strong team builds only with a blend of young and experienced cricketers.

“I think a strong team is only built when it includes senior players. For me, this team needs Amir, Wahab, and Imad,” he said,

Remember, Amir has taken retirement from cricket citing like and dislike culture in the team whereas Wahab has shown himself available for only shorter formats. However, Imad is available for selection in all formats.

On the other hand, Malik blames team management for selecting the team on the basis of like and dislike. “Players are selected on the basis of like and dislike. I am not against anyone but we have seen this a lot of times,” he said.

“Misbah got two posts despite the fact that he wasn’t ready for coaching,” he added.

Meanwhile, Malik once again said he is ready to play this year’s T20 World Cup. “I am really looking forward to playing T20 World Cup this year. In fact, I am working really hard to prepare myself for this challenge,” he concluded.