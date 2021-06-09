Ambassador of Nepal calls on Foreign Minister Qureshi

DNA

ISLAMABAD, JUN 9 – ​Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi received the Ambassador of Nepal, Tapas Adhikari, in his office today. The entire spectrum of the bilateral relations was discussed during the meeting.

Foreign Minister Qureshi conveyed condolences on the loss of lives in Nepal due to Covid-19 and commended the effective measures taken by Nepal to contain the virus. The Foreign Minister said that Pakistan stands with Nepal in its efforts to deal with Covid-19 pandemic and will extend all possible support in this context.

Foreign Minister Qureshi conveyed his felicitations to the Honorable Mr. Raghubir Mahaseth on assumption of the office of the Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Foreign Affairs.

Foreign Minister also expressed gratitude for the assistance extended by the Government of Nepal for the smooth evacuation of stranded Pakistani nationals from Nepal on 31 May 2021.

The Ambassador reciprocated the warm sentiments and expressed his desire to work for further deepening the bilateral relations. He also thanked the Government of Pakistan for the Covid-19 related assistance.

​The Foreign Minister wished peace and prosperity for the brotherly people of Nepal.