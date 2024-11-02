Ambassador of Italy meets Punjab CM

LAHORE, Nov 02 (APP): Marilina Armellin, the ambassador to Italy, met with Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz and discussed the promotion of cooperation in tourism, textile, leather, marble, carpets and other sectors.

During the meeting, Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz offered Italy to increase olive cultivation in Chakwal. During the meeting, Italian investment in livestock and dairy projects in Punjab was agreed upon. The Italian ambassador lauded the public welfare projects in Punjab.

The two leaders discussed the promotion of cooperation in tourism, textiles, leather, marble, carpets and other sectors, while the measures related to the exchange of trade and cultural delegations were also discussed.

Speaking on the occasion, Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz said that the relationship between Pakistan and Italy should be turned into a profitable economic relationship. Italian investors should come to Punjab. They will be given all possible facilities, she added.

The Chief Minister further said that the Punjab government wanted to increase cooperation with Italy in various fields, ease of work visa and the active role of Trade Commission are of key importance to increase trade.

The Italian ambassador, Marilina Armellin, said that it was very nice to visit Pakistan, especially in Lahore.