Ambassador Moin greets Pak community on Eid

MUBAHSHAR BHATTI

Paris 24th May, 2020. The Ambassador of Pakistan to France Mr. Moin ul Haque on behalf of the Embassy staff and on his own behalf has conveyed warm Eid ul Fitr greetings to the Pakistani Community of France.

In a message issued in Paris today, Ambassador wished them happiness, religious fulfillment and safety and health on the auspicious day of Eid ul Fitr. He advised them to celebrate this Eid with simplicity in this somber environment when the entire humanity was facing COVID 19 pandemic.

He called upon them to offer special prayers for the eternal peace of those members of the community who have lost their precious lives due to COVID 19 pandemic and pray for the early and speedy recovery of those who are infected with this disease.

He stated that we should not forget the poor and needy members of the community in this time. He also thanked and acknowledged services of generous Pakistani community members for their support to less fortunate compatriots in these difficult times.

Finally, he advised the community to observe this religious festival by following instructions and safety protocols announced by the French Government.