Ambassador Jemal presents his credentials to President of Kyrgyz Republic

BISHKEK, DEC 17 /DNA/ -Jemal Beker Abdula, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Federal Democratic Republic of Ethiopia (FDRE) Designated to Kyrgyzstan with residence in Islamabad formally presented his credentials to H.E. Sadyr Zhaparov, President of the Kyrgyz Republic, on 17th December, 2024.

Ambassador Dr. Jemal Beker, who is currently in Bishkek on a working visit, presented his credentials to the President during a ceremony held at the President House.

Last week, the Ambassador also presented his credentials to the Speaker of the Parliament of Turkmenistan. With residence in Islamabad, Ambassador Dr. Jemal Beker is a Non-Resident Ambassador of Ethiopia to the Kyrgyz Republic, Turkmenistan and Tajikistan.

During the credentials’ submission today, Ambassador Dr. Jemal conveyed heartfelt greetings of H.E. Taye Atske Selassie, President of the FDR Ethiopia, to the President and people of the Kyrgyz Republic as well as his good wishes for prosperity and development of Kyrgyzstan.

In his remarks, Ambassador Dr. Jemal highlighted the significant reforms undertaken by the FDR Ethiopia in political, economic, social, and foreign policy spheres which have not only enhanced global outreach of Addis Ababa, but also helped achieve economic progress through green development.

He underscored Ethiopia’s commitment to addressing contemporary regional and international challenges and articulately explained Ethiopia’s role as a leading nation in African development, peacebuilding, and fostering economic, political, and social cooperation across the continent.

He specifically highlighted the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam which was constructed on the basis of the principle of equitable and reasonable utilization of resources, and also with the spirit of pan-Africanism.

On top of that, the Ambassador said H.E. Dr. Abiy Ahmed, Prime Minister of Ethiopia, launched the Green Legacy Initiative to address climate change issues through the initiatives of afforestation, environmental restoration and food security.

He affirmed the commitment of the Government of the FDR Ethiopia to strengthen its bilateral relations with the Kyrgyz Republic by enhancing cooperation in diverse areas such as trade, investment, aviation, education and health.

On the other hand, H.E. Sadyr Zhaparov, President of the Kyrgyz Republic, appreciated the comprehensive reforms undertaken by Ethiopia, and commended Prime Minister H.E. Dr. Abiy Ahmed for addressing the climate issues through a multi-dimensional initiative like the Green Legacy.

He also appreciated the initiatives taken by H.E. Dr. Abiy Ahmed for promoting sustainable development of mountain ecosystem.

Such efforts should be supported and implemented globally, particularly in the countries directly affected by the climate change, the President remarked.

The President reiterated his Government’s desire to strengthen bilateral relations with Ethiopia.

He said the Kyrgyz Republic looks forward to a robust friendship and partnership with the FDR Ethiopia, and assured the Ambassador of his full support in this regard.