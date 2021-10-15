Ambassador Babar Amin presents credential to King Harald V of Norway

OSLO, OCT 15: Ambassador Babar Amin presented his credential to King Harald V of Norway today, at the Royal Palace. His Majesty congratulated Ambassador Babar Amin on his appointment and welcomed him in Norway.

The Ambassador conveyed the greetings and best wishes of the President and Prime Minister of Pakistan to H.M. King Harald V. The Ambassador had a brief tête-à-tête with His Majesty touching on the bilateral relations, regional situation in South Asia including Kashmir and Afghanistan.

His Majesty appreciated the positive contributions of Pakistani diaspora in Norway. The ceremony was followed by a reception hosted by the Royal Norwegian Ministry of Foreign Affairs in honour of newly accredited Ambassadors.