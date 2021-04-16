‘Always tried to make my money Halal by performing’ Rizwan

KARACHI: Wicket-keeper batsman Mohammad Rizwan said he has always tried to make his money ‘Halal‘ by giving his hundred percent on and off the field.

Speaking to Wisden on Thursday, Rizwan said Islam teaches Muslims to make their money ‘Halal‘ by doing their jobs with honesty. “Pakistan pays me $114 as daily allowance whether I play or not so I have always tried to give my hundred percent to make it ‘Halal‘ for me,” he said.

“I try to fulfill any given role to me whether it’s off or on the field. I always believed in hard work and left the results on Allah. I knew I was giving my best and one day I will get the reward for it, here I am,” he shared.

Rizwan said it was an honor for him to receive the best Test player award last year by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB). “It was an honor for me to receive the best Test player award. My hard work paid off for me and I was really happy for it,” he highlighted.

It must be noted here that Rizwan, on Wednesday, was named as one of Wisden’s five cricketers of the Year. He became the 18th Pakistani to receive this accolade.