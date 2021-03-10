Chief Editor: Ansar Mahmood Bhatti

Alvi stresses modern beekeeping techniques to boost honey yield, export

| March 10, 2021
ISLAMABAD, MAR 10: President Arif Alvi in a meeting with the delegation of All Pakistan Bee Keepers and Honey Dealers Association, at Aiwan-e-Sadr.=DNA PHOTO

ISLAMABAD, MAR 10 (DNA) – President Dr Arif Alvi on Wednesday said Pakistan produced premium quality organic honey, however stressed the need to adopt modern beekeeping and marketing techniques to boost yield and export.

Talking to a delegation of All Pakistan Bee Keepers and Honey Dealers Association here at the Aiwan-e-Sadr, the President said owing to good quality standards, the country’s honey had the potential to hit international markets at large scale.

The President asked the Ministry of Commerce to devise an effective marketing strategy to brand and sell the honey, and expand the outreach of the produce to other countries. He emphasized on the training of people affiliated with beekeeping on modern lines to help them increase productivity.

 

The delegation apprised the President about the problems and challenges linked with the beekeeping sector. = DNA

====================

PAKISTAN No Comments »


« (Previous News)
(Next News) »



Related News

0000

Ways to enhance economic cooperation between Pak, Uzbek discussed

ISLAMABAD, MAR 10 (DNA) – Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi held delegation-level talks with theRead More

0

Universities to go online for two weeks

ISLAMABAD, MAR 10 (DNA) – Following the announcement by the Government for Spring holidays inRead More

  • RCCI organizes digital transformation conference vision 2025

  • Pakistan, Belarus joint investment opportunities discussed

  • Cooperation between Engineering universities of Pak, Azerbaijan discussed

  • Alvi stresses modern beekeeping techniques to boost honey yield, export

  • 27 reports of Standing Committees presented in upper House

  • Timely diagnosis of chronic kidney diseases can save lives: experts

  • Air chief meets CJCSC Gen. Nadeem Raza

  • Uzbek FM praises Pakistan’s positive role for regional peace and stability

    • Comments are Closed