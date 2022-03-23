Allied parties may join Opposition camp

Staff Report

ISLAMABAD: /DNA/ – The joint opposition’s efforts to cajole key government allies to the centre and province bore fruit eventually to topple the PTI regime on Tuesday as MQM-P, PML-Q and BAP decided to stand with the Opposition, Geo News reported.

The atmosphere of uncertainty and political temperatures in the country continue to rise as the opposition has tabled a no-confidence motion against Prime Minister Imran Khan.

First, around 24 lawmakers announced to vote in favour of the no-trust move and dissociated themselves from the ruling party. But now, even after attempts to muster the support of coalition partners, the government fears losing the support of its allies.

According to sources, three major coalition partners of the government, MQM-P, PML-Q and BAP, have decided to part ways ahead of the no-trust motion against Prime Minister Imran Khan.

As per sources, all three allies of the government, including two MNAs of GDA, will soon [expectedly till March 25] announce to join the Opposition in the campaign to oust PM Imran Khan.