All set to host OIC session: FO

ISLAMABAD, DEC 10 (DNA) – Foreign Office Spokesperson Asim Iftikhar said on Friday that all arrangements have been finalized to host 17th Extraordinary Session of OIC Council of Foreign Ministers on 19th of this month in Islamabad.

Addressing weekly press briefing in Islamabad on Friday, he said we are getting positive response on the invitation extended to member countries, observer states and P5 countries to attend the extraordinary session.

Asim Iftikhar said the Session s focus is on serious humanitarian situation in Afghanistan. On the plight of Kashmiris in IIOJK, the spokesperson urged international community including the United Nations to take immediate cognizance of grave situation in IIOJK.

Answering a question on Winter Olympics to be held in China, he said Pakistan oppose the politicization of sports and hopes that all nations would come together in Beijing to showcase their sporting skills. = DNA