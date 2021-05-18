All set to hold by-polls in PS-70 on Thursday

KARACHI, MAY 18 (DNA) – All the arrangements have been finalized for the by-polls in PS-70 constituency of Sindh Assembly.

The Election Commission of Pakistan has issued instructions to all the presiding officers of the constituency in this regard. The instructions issued by the Election Commission said that all presiding officers of PS-70 would be required to provide signed Form-45 to the polling agents.

Police and Rangers will be deployed at all 123 polling stations. The presiding officers will keep their location service on all the time on their cell phones and present the Form-45 pictures to the agents.

During delivery of election materials and polling, implementation of Corona SOPs will be ensured. Control rooms for monitoring and complaints of PS-70 by-elections have been set up.

The ECP said that separate control rooms have been set up in Karachi and in the offices of the Returning Officer. Polling in PS-70 is scheduled for May 20. = DNA

