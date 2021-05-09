All Ramazan Sastay Bazaars shut down in Punjab from May 10
LAHORE, May 09 (DNA): The Punjab government on Sunday decided to close
all Ramazan Sastay Bazaars in the province from May 10.
The provincial government has also issued a notification of shutting
down the bazaars across the province so now today was the last day for
people to buy necessary items for their remaining fasting days. The step
was taken apparently in view of the surging coronavirus cases in the
province.
The decision to end the Ramazan Bazaars was taken after consultation
with the Punjab Chief Secretary and Provincial Minister for Food. A copy
of the notification was also sent to the Punjab Chief Minister Usman
Buzdar, Punjab food and agriculture departments and other concerned
departments.
The Ramazan Bazaars were established in Punjab last month at the start
of the holy month of Ramazan with a discount of up to 25 percent on
flour, sugar, pulses, vegetables and other items from the government.
=====
Related News
Russia ready to promote direct Israeli-Palestinian contacts
MOSCOW – Russia is ready to promote direct contacts between Israel and the Palestinian leadership and working towardRead More
Pakistan extends heartiest congratulations to European Union
Government and people of Pakistan extend heartiest congratulations to the European Union, its member statesRead More
Comments are Closed