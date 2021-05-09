All Ramazan Sastay Bazaars shut down in Punjab from May 10

LAHORE, May 09 (DNA): The Punjab government on Sunday decided to close

all Ramazan Sastay Bazaars in the province from May 10.

The provincial government has also issued a notification of shutting

down the bazaars across the province so now today was the last day for

people to buy necessary items for their remaining fasting days. The step

was taken apparently in view of the surging coronavirus cases in the

province.

The decision to end the Ramazan Bazaars was taken after consultation

with the Punjab Chief Secretary and Provincial Minister for Food. A copy

of the notification was also sent to the Punjab Chief Minister Usman

Buzdar, Punjab food and agriculture departments and other concerned

departments.

The Ramazan Bazaars were established in Punjab last month at the start

of the holy month of Ramazan with a discount of up to 25 percent on

flour, sugar, pulses, vegetables and other items from the government.

