Ali Alizada appointed as Azerbaijan Ambassador to Iran
Baku, AUG 7 /DNA/ – Ali Alizada has been appointed as Azerbaijan Ambassador to Iran. In a message herald ‘I am deeply honored to be appointed by the President of Azerbaijan today as an Ambassador extraordinary and plenipotentiary of Azerbaijan to Iran and at the same time the Permament Representative of Azerbaijan to the Economic Cooperation Organization.
I will do all my efforts to justify this trust and contribute to strengthening of our friendly relations. I am very grateful to Mr.President for confidence and trust.
