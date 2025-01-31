Al-Qaeda is the mothership of all terrorist groups in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD, JAN 31: /DNA/ – Iftikhar Firdous, the editor and founder of The Khorasan Diary, emphasized that al-Qaeda continued to be the leading force behind terrorism in Pakistan, in a discussion hosted by the Institute of Regional Studies (IRS) here on Friday.

Explaining the role of al-Qaeda offering ideological, logistical, and operational assistance to numerous militant groups, he underscored that while military actions had diminished al-Qaeda’s immediate threat, its strategic impact remained significant, influencing the tactics and goals of not only associated groups such as al-Qaeda in the Indian Subcontinent (AQIS) but also the Tehrik-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP).

In a concerning development, Mr. Firdous informed that the TTP was emerging as a quasi-governance entity, strategically shaping its narrative by weaponizing public and bureaucratic discourse within Pakistan. He stated that by amplifying voices and opinions already present in society, TTP was attempting to legitimize its ideology and further entrench its influence. He added that the group used Pashtun nationalist themes and, in recent years, Baloch content to spread its message. Mr Firdous shared that the TTP also spoke out on natural disasters and public injustices in Pakistan, claiming to speak for the people while manipulating these crises for its ideological goals.

The talk also explored al-Qaeda’s influence in radicalization, especially by means of its propaganda, with digital platforms being misused to disseminate extremist narratives, recruit militants, and orchestrate attacks. He added that the year 2021 proved to be a catalyst for the Taliban in Afghanistan, with TTP leveraging its presence in Pakistan to bolster its operations and influence. This shift, according to him, underscored the group’s evolving approach, using a blend of ideological, ethnic, and socio-political narratives to reinforce its standing in the region.

Regarding Pakistan’s counterterrorism strategy, the speaker underscored the necessity of intelligence-based operations, diplomatic engagements, and policy measures to develop a balanced approach to effectively counter al-Qaeda and TTP’s influence. Mr Firdous emphasized that a strategic mix of these elements was essential in addressing the evolving threats posed by terrorist organizations. However, he cautioned against the inclusion of civil society or local communities in counter-terrorism efforts, arguing that such involvement had historically led to unintended consequences and further instability rather than sustainable security solutions. Moreover, the speaker noted that one could not overlook India’s potential involvement in the propaganda of these terrorist organizations against Pakistan, suggesting that its role, whether direct or indirect, warrants further scrutiny. In his concluding remarks, President IRS Ambassador Jauhar Saleem called for a holistic response toward counter-terrorism in the country focusing more on empowerment of its citizens in the border areas through better governance and rule of law, provision of social justice, and redressal of public grievances as an integral part of its counter-terrorism strategy.