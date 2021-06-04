Friday, June 4, 2021
Main Menu

Aisam’s journey in French Open ends with a defeat

| June 4, 2021

PARIS: Pakistan’s Aisam-ul-Haq and his Austrian partner Oliver Marach eliminated from French Open after they lost their match in the second round of Men’s double.

The duo lost 7-5 and 6-1 against 7th seed Jamie Murray and Bruno Soares. Earlier, Aisam and his partner won their match in the first round against the duo of Santiago González and Marcelo Demoliner.

PAKISTAN, SPORTS No Comments »


« (Previous News)
(Next News) »



Related News

Upcoming budget will play major role in export promotion: Shaukat Tarin

Islamabad : Finance Minister Shaukat Tarin says the upcoming budget will play a major roleRead More

Aisam’s journey in French Open ends with a defeat

PARIS: Pakistan’s Aisam-ul-Haq and his Austrian partner Oliver Marach eliminated from French Open after theyRead More

Comments are Closed