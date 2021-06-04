Aisam’s journey in French Open ends with a defeat
PARIS: Pakistan’s Aisam-ul-Haq and his Austrian partner Oliver Marach eliminated from French Open after they lost their match in the second round of Men’s double.
The duo lost 7-5 and 6-1 against 7th seed Jamie Murray and Bruno Soares. Earlier, Aisam and his partner won their match in the first round against the duo of Santiago González and Marcelo Demoliner.
