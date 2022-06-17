Air University organizes career fair for students

ISLAMABAD, JUN 17 /DNA/ – To enhance the professional growth of students and promote industry-academia linkages, Air University conducted Career Fair 2022 at its university premises today.

The career fair provides excellent opportunities to students for gainful employment as well as to strengthen its partnership with prospective employers. At the same time it provides an opportunity for prominent national and multinational companies to connect with fresh, energetic talent and position themselves as preferred employers.

More than 100 national and international organizations representing multiple industries and sectors participated in the Career Fair. Students and recruiters took part in different activities including extensive on-spot screening interviews, sharing information as well as exchanging resumes. Moreover, company representatives also counselled students regarding their career choices and job market requirements.

Vice Chancellor Air University, Air Marshal (Retd) Javed Ahmed said that such events provide common platform to students and job providers so the talent gets the recognition and ways to channelize their inner strengths and energies and employers get the best for their companies. He mentioned that post COVID 19, virtual networking options are very important as employers and employees both prefer to connect through virtual platforms.

He further added that as part of CPEC interventions government should ensure provision of university at every 1000 KMs which can serve as a major prosperity tool to help Pakistan promote education and overcome economic problems.

Director Digital Time Communications, Nazakat Hussain appreciated the role this industry-academia-youth linkage is playing in the youth employment. He said that such collaborations will go a long way in the economic and social development of country by polishing talent and creating a talent pool.

The Diabetes Centre also participated in the career fair not only to hire fresh graduates but also raised awareness among the youth about the diabetes and its symptoms.

Pepsi, Air Blue, Nayatel, Meezan Bank, Soneri Bank, UBL, Askari Bank, Ufone, ProPakistani, PTCL, Huawei, Fauji Cements, Digital Time Communications, The Diabetic Centre and many other prestigious organizations participated in the Career Fair 2022.=DNA

==========