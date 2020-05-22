Air chief, COAS expresse grief over the tragic air crash of PIA Airbus 320

ISLAMABAD, MAY 22 / DNA / = Air Chief Marshal Mujahid Anwar Khan, Chief of the Air Staff, Pakistan Air Force has expressed grief over the tragic air crash of PIA Airbus 320 aircraft near Karachi airport, today.

He further said that PAF stands by PIA at this difficult time and extends all out support in Rescue Operation.

Chief of the Army Staff, Gen. Qamar Javed Bajwa also has condoled loss of precious lives in tragic PIA plane crash. Shares grief of bereaved families in this difficult time. COAS directed provision of full assistance to civil admn in rescue/relief effort. DNA

