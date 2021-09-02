Air Chief Expresses Grief Over Sad Demise Of Hurriyat Leader Syed Ali Gilani

DNA

02 September, 2021: Air Chief Marshal Zaheer Ahmed Baber Sidhu, Chief of the Air Staff Pakistan Air Force, expresses his heartfelt condolences on the sad demise of senior Hurriyat Leader Syed Ali Shah Gilani. His life long struggle for the Kashmir cause in the face of brutalities & illegal occupation by Indian forces gave impetus to three generations of Kashmiris in their struggle for right of self determination. He will always be remembered for his unabated contribution for Kashmir cause and love for Pakistan. “May Allah bless the departed soul and give strength to the bereaved family to bear this irreparable loss, Ameen!” the CAS said.