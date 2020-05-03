AIOU offers degree programs  to overseas Pakistanis



ISLAMABAD, May 3: Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) has offered four Associate Degree programs of Bachelor-level to the overseas Pakistanis, particularly those living in Middle East.

These programs are Associate degree in General Group, Commerce Group, Mass Communication and Library Information Sciences.

According to Overseas section, Directorate of Regional Services, interested people could take admission in these programs by June 5.

The programs have been offered for Spring 2020 semester. Admission forms and prospectus have been made available on the University website (aiou.edu.pk/overseasdel.asp).

Those holding FA/FSc or equivalent degrees are eligible to enroll themselves in these programs, which are of four-year duration. Exams of these programs will be conducted through Pakistan Foreign Missions abroad.

Over the years a number of overseas Pakistanis, mainly from Saudi Arabia, UAE, Kuwait, Bahrain and Oman have been benefiting from the AIOU, that is only institution in the country that facilitate them in upgrading their education through distance learning system.

Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Zia Ul-Qayyum assured them that the University being a public sector institution will facilitate them in their academic pursuits to maximum extent. They, he added are actively engaged in improving quality of education and its contents’ delivery system through online mode of education.

He hoped that the eligible people would take advantage of the proposed programs, that have been developed according to the contemporary needs.