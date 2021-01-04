AIOU Launches Online Fee Payment Method 2021

Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) online fee payment 2021 best methods for students to pay their fee online without visiting bank. If you are searching online payment methods for the Aiou fee deposit as admission fee then you can find here Aiou fee payment options in brief details.

The AIOU students always asks from me how can they submit fee online and how many methods for online fee submissions are available.

There are multiple online payment methods are officially announced by the Allama Iqbal Open University. Students can pay their admission fee, semester fee and other Aiou fee schedule according to the latest Allama Iqbal fee structure 2021.

Actually, the manual fee payment method is challan which is really difficult because you have to personally visit bank and stand in a queue. Now, the Aiou new online method for the fee collection is no-doubt are outstanding.

AIOU Online Fee Payment Methods 2021

Allama Iqbal University is the largest university of Pakistan and also considering top-1 university for providing distance learning education. Now, we will tell you some brief methods underlying;

Aiou Fee Payment Through Jazz Cash:

Here we can learn, how to pay Aiou fee through JazzCash online via online challan form. We will explain you in the short salient points;

First of all, install JazzCash android app in your mobile phone

Open Education section tab

Pay Your Aiou fee through the option Jazz Mobile Account

Aiou Fee Submission Banks List 2021

Here, we will explain how many banks in Pakistan which accepts the Aiou fee online payment in bank. Allama Iqbal University is also attached with the multiple banks are listed below;

Aiou Fee Submission Through MCB Bank Online:

Muslim Commercial (MVB) Bank also accepts Aiou fee in their banks online. Due to the Covid-19, the online payment methods are reached at the peak on interest because no one want to take a risk to go outside. You can submit Aiou fee challan form online in the MCB account. You can pay your fee through home with the fast and efficient method.

AIOU Online Fee Submission Through HBL:

Habib Bank Limited Also provides you to pay your Aiou fee online through the HBL mobile app. You can pay your semester fee online. If you have already installed the app and you have balance also then you can try to pay the Allama Iqbal FeeÂ in HBL bank.

Pay Your Aiou Fee Through MyABL Account (Allied Bank):

The another bank option for the submission of fee through MyABL Account (Allied Bank) via the given instructions;

AIOU>Insert ChallanNo in CustomerID>Click on Validate>Click on Pay. Write â€œPaid via my ABL APPâ€ on challan

Now, you can pay fee through myABL APP of ABL .Please email your fee related issues at (fee@aiou.edu.pk) by attaching scan copy of challan.