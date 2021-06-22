AIOU Exams of Face to Face Programs start from 1st July

ISLAMABAD, JUN 22 (DNA) – Final examinations of BS, MSc, MS, M.Phil, and Ph.D. (Face to Face) programs offered by the Faculty of Science, Allama Iqbal Open University will commence from July 1.

Date Sheet and Roll Number Slips are available on AIOU’s official website (www.aiou.edu.pk). Roll Number Slips have also been dispatched to the students. Examination department is conducting these exams with the collaboration of concerned departments to ensure transparency.

The duties of the examiner will be performed by the faculty members and, to declare the results timely, it has also been decided that the papers of face-to-face programs will also be checked by AIOU faculty members.

On the special instructions of VC, AIOU, Prof Dr. Zia Ul-Qayyum, invigilation staff has been directed to ensure the implementation of precautionary measures issued for Covid-19. Wearing masks in the examination hall is mandatory for both the students and examination staff. = DNA

