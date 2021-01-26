AIOU establishes facilitation desks for disable people

ISLAMABAD, JAN 26 (DNA) – Allama Iqbal Open University(AIOU) has established a facilitation desk at the main campus of the university to facilitate disable students so that they may not face any difficulty while applying for admission, degree/certificate or performing any other routine academic activity at the university.

Rana Tariq Javed, Director, Directorate of Students Affairs and Counseling Services has informed that the university has established this facilitation desk on the special directives of Prof. Dr. Zia Ul-Qayyum, Vice Chancellor, AIOU.

He further added that workers from his department will provide special assistance to these people and the Directorate has provided a wheelchair in the information lobby to support them. Such facilitation desks will also be established in the regional offices of the university, he informed.

It is pertinent to mention here that university provides special financial assistance to disable people to get education from the university. In order to avail this facility, disable students are advised to contact their respective regional offices for further guidance. = DNA

