AIOU, Anadolu University inks MoU for exchange programmes

ISLAMABAD, 04 Nov 2021 : Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) and Anadolu University, Turkey signed an agreement to work on exchange programs for faculty, students and administrative staff assuring mutual benefit to each other in the relevant academic fields.

The memorandum of understanding (MoU) was signed on the occasion of the second Executive Board Committee of COMSTECH-Inter Islamic Networks of Virtual/Open Universities held in Anadolu University Turkey, said a press release issued here on Thursday.

Prof. Dr. Faut Erdal, Rector, Anadolu University and Prof. Dr. Zia Ul-Qayyum, Vice Chancellor, AIOU signed the MoU.

While speaking on occasion, Prof. Zia hoped that collaboration between the two mega universities would go a long way for promoting education in both countries.

He viewed that the panacea for social and economic development of majority of the Islamic countries lied in bringing the quality of education at par with the developed world.

It was need of the hour that higher education institutions of the Islamic world should be developed to strengthen academic linkages with one another and get benefitted with their experiences, he added.

He also shared the recent developments at AIOU including end-to-end digitization of AIOU system.

Prof. Faut showed keen interest in AIOU digitation and asked for the assisting digitalization of Anadolu University.

Dr. Zahid Majeed, Director, International Collaboration and Exchange, AIOU and Dr. Kagan, Director International Affairs, Anadolu university shared their universities’ profile, strengths and possible areas of collaboration.

Prof. Faut agreed that AIOU and Anadolu would work on joint degree programs, exchange of faculty, staff and students.

Both universities would offer short-term trainings for the staff of each other. It was also discussed that both universities could develop combined degree programs for international students of Europe, Africa and Middle East.

Prof. Faut thanked Prof. Zia for visiting his university and signing an MoU. Prof. Zia acknowledged the administrative and leadership role to run the mega university of the world. He also officially invited him to visit AIOU to see the potential, capabilities and possible areas of collaboration.

In the near future, both universities would start the faculty and administrative staff exchange programs. Dr. Zahid Majeed, Director IC&E, AIOU and Dr. Kagan, Director IA, Anadolu were appointed as focal persons for follow-up and further discussions.