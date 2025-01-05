AI: Pakistan’s Future or Foe?

Syeda Ishal Fatima Naqvi

Artificial Intelligence (AI) is a double-edged sword, especially for a developing nation like Pakistan. While AI promises to revolutionize education, healthcare, and industry, it also poses significant challenges that demand immediate attention.

AI-driven tools can enhance education by personalizing learning, improving accessibility, and equipping students with 21st-century skills. However, its unchecked growth could worsen unemployment and raise ethical concerns regarding data privacy and algorithmic bias.

Pakistan must act decisively. Policymakers need to create AI-friendly regulations, ensure inclusive access, and invest in AI education and research. At the same time, addressing ethical dilemmas and preparing the workforce for an AI-dominated future are equally critical. Without a balanced approach, the promises of AI could turn into pitfalls, leaving us vulnerable in an increasingly automated world.

The influence of AI relies on how we choose to use it. AI is neither fundamentally good nor bad. Now is the moment to take action.

HITEC University Taxila