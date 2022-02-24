Zahir Jaffer awarded death sentence for murdering Noor Mukadam

ISLAMABAD FEB 24 (DNA) — After seven months, at last, justice was done in the murder case of Noor Mukadam, daughter of ex-Pakistan’s envoy Shaukat Mukadam, as a court in Islamabad on Thursday handed down death penalty to main accused Zahir Jaffer besides imposing Rs0.5 million in fine on him, but acquitted his both parents Zakir Jaffer and Asmat Adamji.

The Additional District and Sessions Judge Atta Rabbani also acquitted Zakir’s cook Jameel and Therapy Works owner Tahir Zahoor and five other employees, but announced 10-year prison terms for Jan Muhammad (the gardener) and Iftikhar (guard), co-accused in the case, besides slapping Rs0.3 million in fine on each of them.

Zahir was awarded penalties under other sections of the Pakistan Penal Code (PPC) as well: he was sentenced to 10 years in jail and fined Rs0.1 million for keeping Noor in illegal confinement; 25 years in jail and fined Rs0.2 million for raping her, and one-year in jail under section 342.

As soon as the court announced capital punishment for the main accused, those present inside the courtroom shouted Allah-o-Akbar aloud while the Therapy Works staffers’ happiness knew no bounds who, with tears in their eyes, hugged each other The trial continued for four months and eight days.

A 27-year-old woman, Noor Mukadam, was murdered on July 20 within the jurisdiction of the Kohsar police station in Islamabad’s F-7 area. She was daughter of Pakistan’s former ambassador to South Korea and Kazakhstan Shaukat Mukadam. On Feb 22, the court had reserved the verdict after the prosecution and defence sides completed their arguments in the case.

The prime suspect in the murder case, Zahir Jaffer, was indicted by the Islamabad court in October 2021. Besides him, two of his family’s employees — Jamil and Jan Mohammad —, and Tahir Zahoor, the owner of a counselling and psychotherapy service named Therapy Works, and his employees were also indicted.

Speaking to the media after the court gave its verdict, Shaukat Mukadam, father of Noor Mukadam, said this was not his daughter’s case, but of entire Pakistan’s case. “My daughter is gone. But I wish others in Pakistan don’t meet the same fate,” he remarked.

“Today’s decision will become a judicial precedent and serve as a deterrent against such crimes in future,” he hoped. He thanked all those who supported the proceedings of the case throughout.

Later commenting on court’s verdict in former Pakistan’s envoy’s daughter murder case, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Vice President Maryam Nawaz said although stains, which the collective human conscience received from Noor’s horrific murder would perhaps never be erased, but today’s decision was a reminder for the beasts disguised as humans that there could be serious consequences for such crimes.

Federal Minister for Information Fawad Chaudhry, while welcoming the court’s verdict in Noor’s murder case, hailed the police’s and prosecution’s performance, saying they both performed their duties. “The sessions court gave the decision in just four months.