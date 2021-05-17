Afzal Latif appointed Secy Estab

DNA



ISLAMABAD: The Establishment Division Monday ordered transfers and posting of high ranking officers. A Grade 22 officer of PAS Afzal Latif has been appointed Federal Secretary Establishment Division.



Khalid Khurshid Kunwar, a BS-21 officer of Railways (Commercial & Transportation) Group, presently posted as Senior Joint Secretary, Communications Division, is transferred and repatriated to his parent department, Railways Division, with immediate effect.



Similarly, Neelofur Hafeez, a BS-20 officer of Secretariat Group, presently severing as Joint Secretary, Finance Division is transferred and posted as Joint Secretary, Economic Affairs Division with immediate effect until further orders.

While, Dr. Faheem Muhammad, a BS-20 officer of Inland Revenue Service (IRS), presently posted as Director-General, National Vocational & Technical Training Commission (NAVTTC), on deputation basis, is transferred and repatriated to his parent department, Federal Board of Revenue, with immediate effect.