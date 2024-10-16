After much twists and turns, Imran Khan finally out of Oxford chancellor’s race

Nearly 40 contestants have been included in the coveted list without much-hyped former prime minister

LONDON: Oxford University has not included former Pakistani prime minister Imran Khan’s name in the list of candidates to run for the position of the varsity’s chancellor.

“More than 40 people applied and only 38 were approved. The candidates were only excluded according to the exclusion criteria of the university. 26,000 people have registered to vote in this election. Khan has been disqualified to run in the election over several factors including his conviction and political role.” The prominent names wanting to become the next Chancellor were Lord William Hague, Lady Elish Angiolini, Lord Peter Mandelson, Khan, Dr Margaret Casely-Hayford and Dominic Grieve but only Khan has been disqualified from the top five well-known figures.

The source didn’t elaborate further but Geo News had reported exclusively on Tuesday that a King’s Counsel at UK’s leading law firm Matrix Chambers has opined that former prime minister Khan is not eligible for Oxford Chancellorship according to the university’s own regulations. Hugh Southey, King’s Counsel at Matrix Chambers in London said: “In my opinion, Khan is unlikely to be eligible to be a candidate in light of one of his criminal convictions.”

Nearly 40 candidates have been included in the list as those candidates whose candidacy has been approved — and many names appear to be of Pakistani origin.