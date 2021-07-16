Afghan conference postponed

Ansar Bhatti

TASHKENT: The two-day Afghan conference which was scheduled to be held in Islamabad on Saturday has been postponed. New dates have not yet been announced.

According to sources, the schedule of the new conference shall be announced later. This correspondent learnt from reliable sources who came to attend the Central Asia and South Asia moot that the conference was postponed due to non availability of the Taliban leaders.

Sources further said that Taliban high level delegation was expected to attend the Islamabad moot however due to another meeting in Doha the Taliban delegation requested the Pakistani authorities to re-schedule the conference. New dates shall soon be shared, the sources added.