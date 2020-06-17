Afghan ambassador thanks Pakistani govt for reopening Torkham, Chaman borders

ISLAMABAD, JUN 17 (DNA) – Afghanistan Ambassador to Pakistan, Atif Mashal, thanked Pakistani government for reopening border crossing of Torkham and Chaman besides resuming trade from Ghulam Khan crossings.

Atif Mashal praised the decision of the Pakistani government for agreeing to resume imports from Afghanistan to Pakistan via Torkham and Chaman borders from June 22 and the continuation of imports and exports from Ghulam Khan crossing.

Thanks to the Pakistani government for agreeing to resume imports from Afghanistan to Pakistan via Torkham and Chaman as well as opening of Ghulam Khan crossings from 22nd June. It is worth mentioning that Ghulam Khan crossings will open for both imports and exports.

The Afghan envoy said in his Twitter messages that the decision to reopen border crossings was taken in the last meeting of Pakistan-Afghanistan steering committee. He added that Ghulam Khan border crossing will be used for bilateral trade, whereas, both sides will finalise a strategy to make it as transit route at earliest.

All this will hopefully start happening by the due date after technical meetings between Steering Committees of both sides from 15-18 June. We are also working closely with Pakistan government to make Ghulam Khan crossing a transit route soon.

It is noteworthy to mention here that the Friendship Gate (Bab-i-Dosti) at the Pakistan-Afghanistan border crossing will be reopened for bilateral trade from June 22 which will resume the imports to Pakistan from Afghanistan after a four-month closure. Moreover, the Pakistani consulate assured the Afghan traders in Kandahar regarding the latest decisions. = DNA

