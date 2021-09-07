Affordable, immediate justice right of every citizen: IHC CJ

ISLAMABAD, Sep 07 (DNA): Islamabad High Court (IHC) Chief Justice Athar

Minallah on Tuesday has said that affordable and immediate justice is

right of every citizen.

Addressing a ceremony in connection with the ground-breaking of

Islamabad District Courts building, the IHC CJ said that supremacy of

law is the only way to protect the rights of poverty-stricken people. He

said that lawyers and judges were waiting for proper building of

district courts.

On the other hand, while talking to the participants of the event, PM

has assured to extend every possible cooperation to the judiciary in

dispensing speedy and inexpensive justice to the common man. He noted

that supremacy of law is important to take forward the society and

uplift the common man.

Imran Khan said provision of justice to masses is our priority. He said

it is only through supremacy of law that the weak segments of the

society can be provided protection.

The Prime Minister said it has been the tragedy of Pakistan that there

have been separate set of rules for the poor and affluent class.

He said regardless of blackmailing of certain elements seeking NRO, we

have waged a struggle to ensure rule of law in the country.

====