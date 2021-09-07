Affordable, immediate justice right of every citizen: IHC CJ
ISLAMABAD, Sep 07 (DNA): Islamabad High Court (IHC) Chief Justice Athar
Minallah on Tuesday has said that affordable and immediate justice is
right of every citizen.
Addressing a ceremony in connection with the ground-breaking of
Islamabad District Courts building, the IHC CJ said that supremacy of
law is the only way to protect the rights of poverty-stricken people. He
said that lawyers and judges were waiting for proper building of
district courts.
On the other hand, while talking to the participants of the event, PM
has assured to extend every possible cooperation to the judiciary in
dispensing speedy and inexpensive justice to the common man. He noted
that supremacy of law is important to take forward the society and
uplift the common man.
Imran Khan said provision of justice to masses is our priority. He said
it is only through supremacy of law that the weak segments of the
society can be provided protection.
The Prime Minister said it has been the tragedy of Pakistan that there
have been separate set of rules for the poor and affluent class.
He said regardless of blackmailing of certain elements seeking NRO, we
have waged a struggle to ensure rule of law in the country.
====
Related News
RCCI urges for new trade avenues and promoting regional trade
RAWALPINDI, SEPT 7 (DNA) – The Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (RCCI) urged theRead More
Affordable, immediate justice right of every citizen: IHC CJ
ISLAMABAD, Sep 07 (DNA): Islamabad High Court (IHC) Chief Justice AtharMinallah on Tuesday has saidRead More
Comments are Closed